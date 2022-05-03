Minnesota Gophers Spring Game Review: First Half
First half thoughts:· Arm talent of Athan Kaliakmanis is evident. I can’t wait to watch him continue to develop· Young pass rushers were impressive. Austin Booker, Danny Striggow are two guys that ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news