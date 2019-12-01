Minnesota has everything that Treyton Thompson needs
Treyton Thompson committed to the University of Minnesota on Saturday. The 6-foot-11 center originally out of Alexandra became the first commitment for Richard Pitino in the Class of 2021. Thompson...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news