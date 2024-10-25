Minnesota hockey set for home opener on Friday vs St. Thomas

The No. 5 ranked Gophers are 3-1-0 entering this weekend after a pair of wins over Minnesota Duluth last weekend in Duluth. The Gophers offense has been off to a host start this season, scoring five or more goals in four of games. The only game in which they didn't score five goals was a 2-1 loss to Omaha.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' men's hockey team will finally get to take the ice at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. when they host the st. Thomas Tommies.

Last season, the Gophers won both matchups between the two programs, a 6-5 win on overtime on October 13 and a 3-0 win on October 14.

D Mason Poolman - Through three games this season Poolman leads the Tommies in goals with three, all three coming last weekend against Vermont. He also has one assist this season.

F Liam Malmquist - Malmquist had 10 goals and 27 points in his first year with the Tommies last year and is off to a qulaity start this year with three assists in three games. He also is shooting the puck at a high rate this season with 17 shots already on goal.

F Lucas Wahlin - Wahlin was almost a point per game player last season for St. Thomas with 30 points in 37 games (12 goals, 18 assists). So far this season, he has one goal and one asisst.

D Chase Cheslock - The lone NHL draft pick on the St. Thomas roster. Cheslock was a 2023 fifth round draft pick of the New Jersey Devils. He has one assist this season.

F Cooper Gay - Gay has two goals this season across three games and is leading St. Thomas with 20 shots on goal. Last season he had 12 goals and 21 points in 29 games played.