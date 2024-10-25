Advertisement
Published Oct 25, 2024
Minnesota hockey set for home opener on Friday vs St. Thomas
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' men's hockey team will finally get to take the ice at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. when they host the st. Thomas Tommies.

The No. 5 ranked Gophers are 3-1-0 entering this weekend after a pair of wins over Minnesota Duluth last weekend in Duluth. The Gophers offense has been off to a host start this season, scoring five or more goals in four of games. The only game in which they didn't score five goals was a 2-1 loss to Omaha.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE!

Last season, the Gophers won both matchups between the two programs, a 6-5 win on overtime on October 13 and a 3-0 win on October 14.

HOW TO WATCH: 

WHERE: 3M Arena at Mariucci | Minneapolis, Minn.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m.

TV/STREAMING: FOX9+ / B1G+

RADIO: 1130 KTLK-AM / 103.5 FM

ST. THOMAS PLAYERS TO KNOW

D Mason Poolman - Through three games this season Poolman leads the Tommies in goals with three, all three coming last weekend against Vermont. He also has one assist this season.

F Liam Malmquist - Malmquist had 10 goals and 27 points in his first year with the Tommies last year and is off to a qulaity start this year with three assists in three games. He also is shooting the puck at a high rate this season with 17 shots already on goal.

F Lucas Wahlin - Wahlin was almost a point per game player last season for St. Thomas with 30 points in 37 games (12 goals, 18 assists). So far this season, he has one goal and one asisst.

D Chase Cheslock - The lone NHL draft pick on the St. Thomas roster. Cheslock was a 2023 fifth round draft pick of the New Jersey Devils. He has one assist this season.

F Cooper Gay - Gay has two goals this season across three games and is leading St. Thomas with 20 shots on goal. Last season he had 12 goals and 21 points in 29 games played.

TEAM STAT COMPARISON
MINNESOTACATEGORYSt. Thomas

3-1-0

RECORD

1-1-1

20

GOALS SCORED

8

9

GOALS ALLOWED

7

11.8%

SHOOTING %

7.1%

18.2%

POWERPLAY %

0%

81.8%

PENALTY KILL%

90.9%

43.8%

FACEOFF %

46.4%

PROJECTED LINES

MINNESOTA - FORWARDS
Based on previous game
LEFT WINGCENTERRIGHT WING

#19 John Mittelstadt

#7 Aaron Huglen

#18 Mason Nevers

#17 Brody Lamb

#72 Erik Påhlsson

#81 Jimmy Snuggerud

#14 Beckett Hendrickson

#11 Oliver Moore

#74 Brodie Ziemer

#10 Connor Kurth

#23 Jimmy Clark

#91 Matthew Wood

Minnesota Defensemen
Based on previous game
LEFT DEFENSERIGHT DEFENSE

#3 John Wipple

#2 Sam Rinzel

#4 Mike Koster

#55 Leo Gruba

#20 Luke Mittelstadt

#71 Ryan Chesley

GOALIES
Based on previous game

#29 Nathan Airey

#31 Liam Souliere

#30 Zach Wiese

St. Thomas - Forwards
Based on previous game
LEFT WINGCENTERRIGHT WING

#5 Jake Braccini

#27 Ryder Donovan

#9 Casy Laylin

#25 Liam Malmquist

#3 Lucas Wahlin

#20 Cooper Gay

#15 Quinton Pepper

#19 Luc Layin

#28 Nick Mikan

#5 Matthew Gleason

#8 Caige Sterzer

#11 Ryan O'Neill

St. Thomas - Defensemen
Based on previous game
LEFT DEFENSERIGHT DEFENSE

#7 Chase Foley

#26 Chase Cheslock

#10 Mason Poolman

#18 Ethan Gauer

#21 Carson Peters

#4 Cole Miller

GOALIES
Based on previous game

#30 Jake Sibell

#31 Aaron Trotter

#39 Max Prazma

GOALIE COMPARISON

GOALIE COMPARISON
MINNESOTA - Nathan AireyCATEGORYST.THOMAS - Jake Sibell

2

GP

2

2-0-0

Record

0-1-1

3.00

GAA

2.92

38

SV

59

.864

SV%

.908

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement