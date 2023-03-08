Ben Johnson's program continues to put together strong performances here at the end of the 2022-2023 season, as on Wednesday night, the Gophers defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 78-75 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. In an effort reminiscent of their loss to Wisconsin on Sunday, the Gophers found themselves with a double-digit lead in the second half and watched it slip away. However, unlike Sunday, the Gophers were able to close out their opponent this time, and pick up their second win in their last three games. Dawson Garcia led all Gophers with 18 points, while Ta'Lon Cooper, Jaden Henley, and Jamison Battle all contributed double-digit efforts of their own.

It was a forgettable start of the game for the Gophers as Nebraska would jump out to an early 8-0 lead in the first four and a half minutes. Two Ta'Lon Cooper free throws would finally break Nebraska's early run and allow the Gophers to settle down; they would score nine of the next 11 points, cutting it to a 10-9 deficit with just over 12 minutes remaining in the half. After tying the game up on a Dawson Garcia layup with 10:45 remaining, the Gophers would begin to find their true flow; they would pick up the lead for the first time just a little over a minute later on a Jamison Battle layup and would never look back. Thanks to a strong first-half shooting, hitting 14-of-26 shots, the Gophers took a 37-33 lead into halftime.