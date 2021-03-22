Minnesota hoops scene reacts to Ben Johnson being named Gopher head coach
Great hire Minnesota 👏🏽👏🏽 Gopher ball is in good hands!— Amir Coffey (@coffeyshop_) March 22, 2021
A coach who can keep instate recruits is what our program needs and i think coach Ben can be that guy🙏🏾 https://t.co/KQnSqEyS3D— GTM DAN 💯🙏🏾 (@oturu65) March 22, 2021
Best thing I’ve read in a while. Major reason why i put that maroon and gold on‼️🙏🏾 https://t.co/miEtMsF8yZ— GTM DAN 💯🙏🏾 (@oturu65) March 22, 2021
Ben Johnson 🏀🌴 DeLaSalle Legend 👀— Travis Bledsoe (@TBNike612) March 22, 2021
Imma second Coff on that one!!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/V9VnwJJx93— Michael Hurt (@MichaelHurt42) March 22, 2021
Great to see an alum get an opportunity to rebuild the program https://t.co/9D6d0aUzPT— Coach Dame (@CoachDame_BSM) March 22, 2021
Congrats to Ben, couldn’t be happier for him. Things come full circle, you love to see it! https://t.co/CmowVhyboj— Jordan Murphy (@jordanmurphy24) March 22, 2021
Great hire. Welcome home Ben Johnson.#SkiUMah #Gogophers @GopherMBB— Al Nolen (@Al_Nolen) March 22, 2021