Minnesota hosting Coastal Carolina DE transfer Clev Lubin

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have been red hot on the recruiting trail lately and are looking to stay hot. The latest transfer portal visitor for the Gophers comes from the Sun Belt Conference.

On Monday evening Clev Lubin, a defensive end transfer out of Coastal Carolina posted on his Instagram that he was in the Twin Cities.

The 6-foot-3, 244-pound defensive end racked up 44 tackles including 12 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks as a sophomore for the Chanticleers this season. Pro Football Focus this season credited Lubin with an overall defensive grade of 86.1 and an outstanding pass rush grade of 90.7. Perhaps most impressively, Clubin racked up 43 total quarterback pressures on just 207 total pass-rushing opportunities. He also had 27 quarterback hurries.

Since entering the portal, Lubin has received offers from Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Auburn, Minnesota, Houston, Cal, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Louisville, and Arizona State.

The Gophers this transfer portal cycle have added two transfer portal defensive linemen to their roster in Southern Illinois defensive end Steven Curtis and Stony Brook defensive tackle Rushawn Lawrence.