Minnesota hosting Rivals150 center Parker Jefferson on official visit

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are hosting one of the nation's top centers on an official visit. Inglewood, California center Parker Jefferson, the nation's No. 140 player overall and the No. 13 center in the country is visiting the Gophers starting today.

Jefferson has a strong offer sheet that includes the likes of Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, LSU, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and UCF as well as a handful of Mid-Major programs.

Originally from Texas, Jefferson trnaferred to Inglewood High School this offseason. As a junior at Waxahachie High School in Texas, Jefferson averaged 16.7 points and 9.5 rebounds in 31 games played.