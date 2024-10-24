Minnesota hosting Rivals150 center Parker Jefferson on official visit

in other news
Gophers preparing to face dangerous Maryland passing attack
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck discussed Maryland's dangerous passing attack on Monday.
Everything P.J Fleck said on Monday - Maryland week
Everything that P.J. Fleck said during his weekly press conference on Monday.
Minnesota's week 10 matchup vs Illinois flexed to six day window
The Minnesota's week 10 matchup against currently top-25 ranked Illinois has been flexed to a six-day window.
Minnesota Opponent First Look: Maryland Terrapins
Gophers Nation offers a first look at Minnesota's week nine opponent, the Maryland Terrapins.
Minnesota opens a small favorite over Maryland, line quickly grows
The Minnesota Golden Gophers opened as a 1.5-point favorite over the Maryland Terrapins but the line has quickly grown.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are hosting one of the nation's top centers on an official visit. Inglewood, California center Parker Jefferson, the nation's No. 140 player overall and the No. 13 center in the country is visiting the Gophers starting today.
Jefferson has a strong offer sheet that includes the likes of Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, LSU, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and UCF as well as a handful of Mid-Major programs.
Originally from Texas, Jefferson trnaferred to Inglewood High School this offseason. As a junior at Waxahachie High School in Texas, Jefferson averaged 16.7 points and 9.5 rebounds in 31 games played.
