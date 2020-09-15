Now, only three of those schools remain in contention and its good news for the Gophers.

On Tuesday morning, the three-star prospect eliminated Tennessee and South Carolina from contention and it's now a three-team race between Baylor, Georgia Tech, and Minnesota.

McCoy picked up an offer from the Gophers back on June 16th and defensive line coach Chad Wilt has been heading up his recruiting process.

Minnesota is still looking to add an interior defensive lineman to their 2021 recruiting class after the decommitement of La Porte (Tex.) product Albert Regis back on May 25th.