News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-04 07:55:03 -0600') }} football Edit

Minnesota keeping tabs on 2021 OL out of Iowa

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

West Marshall (Iowa) 2021 offensive lineman Luke Pinnick already has two early offers from Iowa State and Kansas. Other power five programs are keeping an eye on the three-star prospect, including ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}