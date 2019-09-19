Minnesota keeping tabs on in-state CB
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Rogers (Minn.) product Michael Olowo is already known for his All-State talents in track and field and his talents are now being noticed on the football field as well.Naturally, the in-state progra...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news