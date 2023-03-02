The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect was in the midst of taking a two-day unofficial visit with the Gophers that began on March 1st.

Minnesota picked up their fourth commitment of the 2024 class on Thursday in Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) quarterback Aaron Philo .

Philo initially picked up an offer from Minnesota back on January 31st and has established a great rapport with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Greg Harbaugh throughout his recruiting process.

During his junior season, Philo threw for 4,598 yards with 54 touchdowns against only eight interceptions while completing 70-percent of his passes. He led his Prince Avenue Christian team to a perfect 14-0 record and a Single A Division 1 state championship and was named All-State Offensive Player of the Year by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Philo chose Minnesota over the likes of UCF, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Coastal Carolina, Western Michigan, James Madison, UConn, and others.

The Georgia native joins Minnesota's 2024 recruiting class that also includes Detroit Lakes (Minn.) linebacker Mason Carrier, Gaylord (Mich.) linebacker Brady Pretzlaff, and Bishop McNamara (Ill.) running back Jaydon Wright.