Abu Tarawallie has been a frequent visitor to Minnesota throughout his recruiting process. Now, he's part of the Gophers' 2025 recruiting class. On Friday, the Heritage Christian Academy standout defensive tackle announced his commitment to the Gophers.

He joins a defensive line class for the Gophers that includes the afermentioend Colin Hansen as well as defensive end Enoch Atewogbola , defenisve lineman Torin Pettaway , and defensive end Emmanuel Karmo .

Tarawallie is the Gophers 12th commitment in the 2025 recruiting class and their fifth this week, joining defensive end Colin Hanen , linebacker Ethan Stendel , linebacker Rhett Hlavacka , and running back Grant Washington .

The Maple Grove (Minn.) native has held an offer from Minnesota for over a year with defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere heading up his recruiting process.

"I just loved the people especially Debo," Tarawallie told Gophers Nations bout his choice to commit to Minnesota. "And the guys on the team treated me like one of them even before I committed."

"We talk almost daily and mostly about life besides family he was the biggest reason," he added about his relationship with Winston DeLattiboudere.



Tarawallie visited campus on Friday, a week ahead of his official visit and on the visit gave the good news to P.J. Fleck and staff. "They were all excited as am I, it's such a peaceful and surreal feeling."



However, the people that may be the most excited is his family. "They're happier than even me, which is a beautiful thing," he said.

