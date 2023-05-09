GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Minnesota has picked up their 12th commitment of the 2024 class from Aurora (IL) tight end Julian Johnson. Johnson, a tight end who also was being recruited to play defensive end by some schools, initially planned to make his decision after the spring evaluation period, but the Gophers were able to seal the deal early.

Johnson chose Minnesota over offers from the likes of Texas A&M, Rutgers, Purdue, Missouri, Iowa, Indiana, and more.

Johnson spoke with EdgyTim's Tim OHalloran following a gameday visit last season, and came away very impressed.

"Overall Minnesota has a beautiful campus and school and it was an awesome visit," Johnson told OHalloran. "The coaches and everyone at Minnesota made me feel really welcomed. Once we walked into the building the coaches already knew my name which was impressive. Minnesota has great coaches and everyone at Minnesota was really nice. The school and the football program just has a lot to offer at Minnesota. It was my first ever visit to Minnesota and it just went really well."

With Johnson's commitment, the Gophers' 2024 class now sits at No. 19 nationally and 5th in the Big Ten.

Stay tuned to The Gopher Report for more on Johnson.