HOW IT HAPPENED

Irving kept his cards close to the vest for much of this recruitment, but the buzz started to build for Minnesota over the last week. The Chicagoland back ended up making his commitment exactly one year to the day that the Gophers offered him a scholarship. In total, Irving landed more than two dozen scholarship offers in his recruitment, including ten of the 14 programs in the Big Ten. Irving never released a list of favorites, but schools he visited during the course of his recruitment included Illinois, Iowa and Michigan State.

RIVALS’ REACTION

Chicago has to be fertile recruiting ground for Minnesota, and P.J. Fleck’s staff is batting at a high clip in the Windy City for 2021. Irving is the Gopher’s fifth commitment from the Chicagoland area, and each of those prospects ranks among the top 20 players in the state of Illinois’ 2021 class. As a junior, Irving rushed for 1,655 yards, caught 19 passes for 331 yards and scored 24 total touchdowns. He is one of the most explosive playmakers in the Midwest this cycle, and has the ability to step in and contribute immediately. Irving’s overall athleticism is evidenced by him being a three-sport star, also excelling at basketball and track for Hillcrest High.