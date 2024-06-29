Cochran originally committed to Oregon State back on May 2nd, but recently reopened his recruitment choosing Minnesota over Ohio State.

Minnesota added another well-traveled transfer to their basketball roster on Saturday, with the commitment of former Toledo guard Tyler Cochran .

A native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, Cochran began his collegiate career at Northern Illinois for two years, then spent one year at Ball State, before spending the last two at Toledo.

During the 2023-24 season, Cochran averaged 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, two assists, and two steals per game while appearing in 32 games and earning 26 starts for the Rockets while also shooting 49.5-percent from the field, 35% from three, and 70% from the free-throw line.

He was the MAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league in steals per game and earned All-MAC second-team honors as well.

Last year, Cochran appeared in 32 games for the Rockets, starting 26. Throughout his career, he's appeared in 115 total games while earning 68 starts.