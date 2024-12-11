Minnesota lands Georgia Tech QB transfer QB Zach Pyron

Minnesota was looking to add another quarterback to their transfer portal roster and have landed their man. The Gophers on Wednesday added a transfer portal commitment from Georgia Tech transfer Zach Pyron, a player who Gophers Nation identified last week as a tagret for the Gophers.

Pyron will come to Minneapolis with two years of eligibility remaining after appearing in 19 games for Georgia Tech in the last three seasons including 10 games in 2024. In his 19 career games, Pyron was 88-for-155, throwing for 995 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 271 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

The Alabama native will bring much-needed experience to the Gophers quarterback room for the 2025 season with senior Max Brosmer set to exhaust his eligibility next month in the Duke Mayo's Bowl. The Gophers' current room is currently projected in 2025 to consist of redshirt sophomores Dylan Wittke and Max Shikenjanksi as well as true freshmen Drake Lindsey and Jeramiah Finaly.

The Gophers are particularly high on Lindsey's potential but with only a handful of snaps of experience between the four quarterbacks, adding experience this offseason was a must for Minnesota.



