Minnesota lands 3-star quarterback Drew Viotto
Minnesota found their quarterback for the class of 2023 on Friday morning as Walled Lake (MI) pro-style quarterback Drew Viotto committed to the Gophers.
"There were a couple of reasons why I committed," Viotto said of his pledge. "One of them is Coach (Kirk) Ciarrocca and Coach (P.J.) Fleck. The other was the culture of Minnesota and I have always dreamed of playing in the Big Ten at a school like Minnesota."
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback holds a Rivals rating of 5.5 and is considered a three-star prospect while being the 19th best prospect in the state of Michigan.
He was previously committed to Eastern Michigan, where he de-committed from on Wednesday evening after picking up his offer from Minnesota
Viotto's commitment to the Gophers comes just two days after receiving an offer from the program after offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca watched Viotto throw in person last week at his high school.
He also earned offers throughout his recruitment from Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Maryland, and Syracuse.
By committing to Minnesota, Viotto will join current teammate Darius Taylor in Minneapolis, Taylor, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound three-star running back, committed to the Gophers in early April.
Viotto is the Gophers' eighth commitment in their 2023 recruiting class that is now ranked 24th in the country by Rivals' Team Recruiting Rankings. He's also the third commitment of the month for P.J. Fleck and staff, as the program also earned commitments from Savage (MN) offensive lineman Greg Johnson and Prior Lake (MN) defensive tackle Martin Owusu earlier this month as well.
