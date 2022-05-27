Minnesota lands 3-star quarterback Drew Viotto

Minnesota found their quarterback for the class of 2023 on Friday morning as Walled Lake (MI) pro-style quarterback Drew Viotto committed to the Gophers.

"There were a couple of reasons why I committed," Viotto said of his pledge. "One of them is Coach (Kirk) Ciarrocca and Coach (P.J.) Fleck. The other was the culture of Minnesota and I have always dreamed of playing in the Big Ten at a school like Minnesota."

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback holds a Rivals rating of 5.5 and is considered a three-star prospect while being the 19th best prospect in the state of Michigan.

He was previously committed to Eastern Michigan, where he de-committed from on Wednesday evening after picking up his offer from Minnesota

