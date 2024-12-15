Minnesota lands Michigan transfer RB Cole Cabana

Minnesota football has gained another commitment from the transfer portal over the weekend as Michigan transfer running back Cole Cabana announced on Sunday he will be joining the program.

Cabana joins Minnesota with three years of eligibility after redshirting his first season at Michigan in 2023 after appearing in one game, where he carried the ball twice for six yards in a win over Bowling Green.

In 2024, Cabana battled injury all season and did not see the field for the Wolverines.

At Dexter High School in Michigan, Cabana set a number of school records, including career yards and touchdowns, single-season yards and others.

He finished his high school career with 79 total touchdowns and 5,781 all-purpose yards.

Cabana comes in providing versatility to the Minnesota backfield, being able to run, catch the ball out of the backfield and potentially contribute on special teams

The winter portal window for college football closes on Dec. 28.