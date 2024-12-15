Minnesota lands Washington RB transfer Cameron Davis

Minnesota football has added its second running back from the transfer portal of the day as Washington’s Cameron Davis announced his commitment to the program on Sunday after an official visit.

Earlier in the day, AJ Turner from Marshall announced he would also be joining the Gophers backfield for the 2025 season.

This upcoming season will be the 7th for Davis, who spent six seasons as a Huskie while compiling 1,093 yards rushing with 15 touchdowns, along with 14 receptions for 156 yards in his college football career.

His best year came In 2022 when he carried the ball 107 times for 522 yards (4.9 yard average) and 13 scores.

Davis missed the entire 2023 season due to a torn ACL before returning in 2024, where he carried the ball 44 times for 190 yards this past season.

While Minnesota has added a couple players from the portal, it has also lost a couple of running backs in the portal in Sieh Bangura and Jordan Nubin.

Marcus Major, who was a part of the Gophers backfield this past season, is out of eligibility, so the Sunday additions are a big help in attempts for the staff to rebuild the position group.