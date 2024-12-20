Minnesota LB Cody Lindenberg declares for NFL Draft

An All-Big Ten First Teams election by the coaches in 2024, Lindenberg recorded 94 tackles including five tackles for loss and one sack this season for the Gophers. The strong campaign brought his career totals to 209 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Minnesota linebacker Cody Lindenberg has declared for the NFL Draft, forgoing his final year of eligibility. The Anoka, Minnesota native is coming off his healthiest and best season as a Gopher and now will look to cash that season into being an NFL Draft pick in April.

"First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me the ability to play the game that I love," Lindenberg said in a statement. "He deserves all of the glory, and I hope that others have been able to see him shine through my life."

"To Coach Fleck and the entire University of Minnesota staff, you have shown me what true leaders and teachers are. Not only have you made me a better football player, but you’ve made me a better person along the way by continually pushing me to be the best version of myself. Five years ago, you took in a kid from Anoka, Minnesota, and gave him a chance. Time and time again I failed, but you were only more confident in me, even when I wasn’t confident in myself, for that I am forever grateful!

To every single teammate I’ve had the opportunity to play with over the last five years, you have been such an important part of my journey in football but more importantly life. It has been the ultimate privilege to have shared the field and the journey with you all. Thank you for all of the moments and memories we’ve shared together, they’ve meant more with all of you by my side and they will never be forgotten.

Finally, to my family, you are the epitome of everything that is good in this world. I would not be in the position I am today without your love, your support, and your daily sacrifices. From day one you have been there for me and there is no doubt in my mind you will continue to do so!

As a kid from Anoka, MN, every single day for the past five seasons has been a dream come true playing for and in front of you all in the maroon and gold! Representing this university, this program, and this state means more to me than anyone will ever know. I hope I was able to show my gratitude and pride for this program and for you all in the way that I have played the game on the field and carried myself off of it.

With all of that said, I am officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft and preparing to chase another childhood dream of mine, playing football on Sundays in the NFL.

See you in Charlotte!"