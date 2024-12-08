Minnesota LB Tyler Stolsky to enter transfer portal

Minnesota redshirt sophomore linebacker Tyler Stolsky will be entering the transfer portal. The Portage, Minnesota native announced on Sunday his intentions to enter the portal after three seasons with the Golden Gophers.

In his three seasons with the Gophers, Stolsky played in 23 games including 10 this season, recording 32 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. In 2024, Stolsky was kept just to six tackles including one tackle for loss. However, of his 10 games played, he only appeared in four on defense, being kept to 14 snaps.

Stolsky came to Minnesota as a walk-on as part of their 2022 recruiting class, picking the Gophers over offers from Lehigh, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Air Force, Dartmouth, Army, UPenn, and Western Michigan.

Stolsky is the eighth Gopher to announce their intentions to enter the portal joining cornerback Craig McDonald, cornerback Jordan Greenhow, long snapper Ryan Algrim, defensive tackle Luther McCoy, Defensive end Hayden Schwarts, defensive lineman Jack Hawkinson, and running back Sieh Bangura.