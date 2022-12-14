Ben Johnson and the Minnesota mens basketball team are looking to end a five-game skid as they host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Williams Arena on Wednesday night.

It is the Gophers' first matchup against a SWAC team since 2017, when they defeated Alabama A&M 100-57. Minnesota is 9-0 all-time against SWAC opponents.

Arkanas-Pine Bluff comes into the game with a 3-8 record and fresh off of a 88-43 loss to Texas on Saturday.

