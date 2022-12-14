News More News
Minnesota Looking To Bounce Back Against Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Jared Halus • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer
@JaredHalus

Ben Johnson and the Minnesota mens basketball team are looking to end a five-game skid as they host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Williams Arena on Wednesday night.

It is the Gophers' first matchup against a SWAC team since 2017, when they defeated Alabama A&M 100-57. Minnesota is 9-0 all-time against SWAC opponents.

Arkanas-Pine Bluff comes into the game with a 3-8 record and fresh off of a 88-43 loss to Texas on Saturday.

The Details:

TV: BTN

WHO: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Minnesota

WHEN: 7:00 PM (CST) - Thursday, December 8th

WHERE: Williams Arena - Minneapolis, Minnesota

RANKINGS COMPARISON - MINNESOTA | ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF

ESPN BPI: No. 181 | No. 354

KENPOM: No. 166 | No. 354

SAGARIN: No. 153 | No. 353

NET RANKINGS: No. 244 | No. 305

What to know: 

Projected Minnesota Starting Lineup
Player Height Year Notes/Stats

G Ta'Lon Cooper

6-4

Jr.

11.0 Pts, 4.1 Reb, 6.6 Ast

F Jamison Battle

6-7

Jr

11.8 Pts, 3.2 Reb, 1.8 Ast

G Taurus Samuels

6-1

Sr.

1.9 Pts, 1.2 Reb, 1.1 Ast

F Joshua Ola-Joseph

6-7

Fr.

7.4 Pts, 2.6 Reb, 0 Ast

F Dawson Garcia

6-11

So.

13.9 Pts, 5.4 Reb, 1.3 Ast
APB Projected Starting Lineup
Player Height Year Notes/Stats

F Chris Greene

6-8

Sr

11.5 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 1.5 Ast

F Ismael Plet

6-8

So

5.5 Pts, 6.5 Reb, 0.4 Ast

G Brahm Harris

6-6

Sr

2.7 Pts, 3.5 Reb, 0.6 Ast

G Kylen Milton

6-4

So

9.7 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 4.0 Ast

G Shaun Doss Jr.

6-5

SR

17.0 Pts, 4.1 Reb, 2.1 Ast
a
Stat Comparison (2022-23 Stats)
Minnesota Stat APB

63.0

Points Per Game

61.2

41.7

Field Goal Percentage

38.4

34.0

Three-Point Percentage

30.0

-4.7

Rebound Margin

-3.7

+1.0

Assist to Turnover Ratio

0.8

4.4

Steals Per Game

8.1

4.5

Blocks Per Game

3.0

69.1

Opp. Points Per Game

71.2

42/4

Opp. Field Goal Percentage

44.5

33.5

Opp. Three-Point Percentage

30.5

{{ article.author_name }}