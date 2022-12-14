Minnesota Looking To Bounce Back Against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Ben Johnson and the Minnesota mens basketball team are looking to end a five-game skid as they host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Williams Arena on Wednesday night.
It is the Gophers' first matchup against a SWAC team since 2017, when they defeated Alabama A&M 100-57. Minnesota is 9-0 all-time against SWAC opponents.
Arkanas-Pine Bluff comes into the game with a 3-8 record and fresh off of a 88-43 loss to Texas on Saturday.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
The Details:
TV: BTN
WHO: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Minnesota
WHEN: 7:00 PM (CST) - Thursday, December 8th
WHERE: Williams Arena - Minneapolis, Minnesota
RANKINGS COMPARISON - MINNESOTA | ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
ESPN BPI: No. 181 | No. 354
KENPOM: No. 166 | No. 354
SAGARIN: No. 153 | No. 353
NET RANKINGS: No. 244 | No. 305
What to know:
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Notes/Stats
|
G Ta'Lon Cooper
|
6-4
|
Jr.
|
11.0 Pts, 4.1 Reb, 6.6 Ast
|
F Jamison Battle
|
6-7
|
Jr
|
11.8 Pts, 3.2 Reb, 1.8 Ast
|
G Taurus Samuels
|
6-1
|
Sr.
|
1.9 Pts, 1.2 Reb, 1.1 Ast
|
F Joshua Ola-Joseph
|
6-7
|
Fr.
|
7.4 Pts, 2.6 Reb, 0 Ast
|
F Dawson Garcia
|
6-11
|
So.
|
13.9 Pts, 5.4 Reb, 1.3 Ast
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Notes/Stats
|
F Chris Greene
|
6-8
|
Sr
|
11.5 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 1.5 Ast
|
F Ismael Plet
|
6-8
|
So
|
5.5 Pts, 6.5 Reb, 0.4 Ast
|
G Brahm Harris
|
6-6
|
Sr
|
2.7 Pts, 3.5 Reb, 0.6 Ast
|
G Kylen Milton
|
6-4
|
So
|
9.7 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 4.0 Ast
|
G Shaun Doss Jr.
|
6-5
|
SR
|
17.0 Pts, 4.1 Reb, 2.1 Ast
|Minnesota
|Stat
|APB
|
63.0
|
Points Per Game
|
61.2
|
41.7
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
38.4
|
34.0
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
30.0
|
-4.7
|
Rebound Margin
|
-3.7
|
+1.0
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
0.8
|
4.4
|
Steals Per Game
|
8.1
|
4.5
|
Blocks Per Game
|
3.0
|
69.1
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
71.2
|
42/4
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
44.5
|
33.5
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
30.5
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.