Minnesota looks for first win in Iowa City since 2015

Now, the Gophers will look to get over another hump, one that is 10 years in the making.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up their first conference win of the season last time out, upsetting the Michigan Wolverines 84-81 in overtime. It was the program's first win under head coach Ben Johnson against a ranked program and their first in over four years.

On Tuesday evening in Iowa City, the Gophers will look to take down the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City for the first time since February 12, 2015, when the Golden Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 64-59.

The Gophers were led that night by Andre Hollins who had 20 points and three rebounds. Nate Mason was the only other Gopher with double digits, scoring 12 points.

The Hawkeyes enter Tuesday night's matchup with a 12-6 record this season including 3-4 in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes are returning home after a trip to Los Angeles last week in which they fell to both USC and UCLA, giving up 99 and 94 points in those pair of losses. Prior to those setbacks, the Hawkeyes had won five of six games dating back to mid-December including wins over Nebraska and Indiana.

The Hawkeyes this season feature a high-powered offense that is scoring 88.4 points per game, the third-best mark in the nation. However, they have struggled defensively, allowing 78.9 points a contest which ranks 334th out of 364 teams nationally. Offensively, they're led by forward Owen Freeman who is averaging 16.7 points per contest and is shooting 64.9% from the field this season.

As one could imagine, it's a deep scoring lineup with four starters averaging double-digit scoring efforts a night as Payton Sandfort (16.2), Josh Dix (14.80, and Dew Thelwell (10.4) have all been fantastic this season. All four are shooting above 40% from the floor and three are shooting 55% or better this season.

The Hawkeyes are especially dangerous from beyond the arc this season with a 39.7% three-point percentage, the third-best mark in the nation. They're averaging 10.7 made three-pointers per game this season.

Defensively, the Hawkeyes are exposed in the paint quite a bit thanks to their guard-heavy lineup. Opponents are shooting 56.0% within the arc this season, which ranks 348th nationally. It could be a big night for the likes of Dawson Garcia and Parker Fox who has been quiet the last few games for the Gophers.