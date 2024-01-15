Advertisement
Minnesota looks to bounce back at home against Iowa

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports (Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are looking to bounce back from their first loss since early December on Monday as they host the Iowa Hawkeyes at Williams Arena. The Gophers this past Friday saw their seven-game winning streak snapped by the Indiana Hoosiers, dropping their record to 12-4 on the season.

The Hawkeyes are winners of two straight and five of their last six games after a 94-76 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD  

WHEN: January 12, 2024, 5:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Williams Arena (14,625) -- Minneapolis,MN

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)

SPREAD: Minnesota -1.5/ Total: 158.5

Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?  

Minnesota Projected Starting Five
Pos. Player Points Rebuonds Assists Notes

G

Cameron Christie

10.6

3.5

2.3


G

Elijah Hawkins

8.7

3.6

7.7

F

Dawson Garcia

16.7

7.6

2.2

F

Joshua Ola-Joseph

10.7

2.6

0.9

G

Mike Mithcell

11.1

2.7

2.7


Who is Iowa's projected starting five?  

 Iowa's Projected Starting Five
Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Tony Perkins

13.9

4.2

4.2

F

Payton Sandfordt

14.5

7.1

2.9

F

Patrick McCaffery

9.9

3.5

1.7

F

Ben Krikkle

16.4

5.4

1.7

F

Owen Freeman

11.1

5.9

0.7
Based off last game ...

Rankings Comparison

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI HASLAM

Minnesota

84

97

74

Iowa

47

43

52

Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT Rate

Minnesota

55.1%

18.0%

34.2%

33.2

Iowa

53.4%

13.3%

29.4%

32.0

LAST TIME OUT

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers saw their seven-game winning streak snapped on Friday in a 74-62 loss to Indiana. The Gophers struggled in all facets, shooting just 39% including just 15% from three-point range while turning the ball over 14 times.

-> Last Five: 74-62 loss at Indiana, 65-62 win vs Maryland, 73-71 win at Michigan, 80-62 win vs Maine, 80-63 win vs Ball State,

Indiana: It was a dominant win for Iowa on Friday against Nebraska, defeating the Huskers 94-76. Iowa shot over 52% for the game including 42.9% from three-point range, they also only turned the ball over six times in the win.

-> Last Five: 94-76 win vs Nebraska, 86-77 win vs Rutgers, 83-72 loss at Wisconsin, 103-74 win vs Northern Illinois, 103-81 win over UMBC.

============================

