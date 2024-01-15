The Hawkeyes are winners of two straight and five of their last six games after a 94-76 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are looking to bounce back from their first loss since early December on Monday as they host the Iowa Hawkeyes at Williams Arena. The Gophers this past Friday saw their seven-game winning streak snapped by the Indiana Hoosiers, dropping their record to 12-4 on the season.

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers saw their seven-game winning streak snapped on Friday in a 74-62 loss to Indiana. The Gophers struggled in all facets, shooting just 39% including just 15% from three-point range while turning the ball over 14 times.

-> Last Five: 74-62 loss at Indiana, 65-62 win vs Maryland, 73-71 win at Michigan, 80-62 win vs Maine, 80-63 win vs Ball State,

Indiana: It was a dominant win for Iowa on Friday against Nebraska, defeating the Huskers 94-76. Iowa shot over 52% for the game including 42.9% from three-point range, they also only turned the ball over six times in the win.

-> Last Five: 94-76 win vs Nebraska, 86-77 win vs Rutgers, 83-72 loss at Wisconsin, 103-74 win vs Northern Illinois, 103-81 win over UMBC.