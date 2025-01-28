Minnesota looks to continue hot streak, seeks upset against No. 7 MSU

Published Jan 28, 2025
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have been playing with a ton of confidence over the last week and a half and as a result, are on a three-game winning streak. Two of those games have come against top-25 opponents in Michigan and Oregon, now the Gophers will look to add a third when they travel to East Lansing on Tuesday to take on No.7 Michigan State.

The Spartans enter Tuesday night with a 17-2 record overall and a perfect 8-0 record in Big Ten play. Tom Izzo's program hasn't suffered a setback since November 26, a 761-63 loss to Memphis. They also fell to Kansas in mid-November 77-69. Since their loss to the Tigers following Thanksgiving, the Spartans have won 12 consecutive games. It's the program's first 10+ game winning streak since the 2018-19 season.

The Spartans have been led by a terrific offense, averaging 81.7 points per game which ranks 39th nationally but are still very good defensively, only allowing 68.1 points per game. They are an effective team when it comes to shooting, making 47.5% of their shots from the floor but do struggle from three-point range, only making 28.7% of their three-point attempts.

Their top scorer is senior guard Tyson Walker who is averaging 18.4 points 2.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Senior forward Malik Hall, senior guard A.J. Hoggard, and junior guard Jaden Adkins are all averaging double-digits in the points department this season as well.

How to Watch - Minnesota vs Michigan State

WHEN: Monday, January 28, 2025 - 6:02 pm. CT

WHERE: Williams Arena

TELEVISION: Peacock (Paul Burmeister (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst)

RADIO: KFAN 100.3 FM or iHeart App (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

Series History

Tuesday night's meeting will be the 129th all-time between the two programs with Michigan State holding a 70-58 advantage over Minnesota. It will be their second meeting this season with the Spartans defeating the Gophers 90-72 in December at Williams Arena.

RANKINGS COMPARISON

MinnesotaRankingMichigan State

90

KenPom

17

89

ESPN BPI

17

88

Haslametrics

17

96

NET

17

70

T-RANK

18

STAT COMPARISON

Minnesota (10-9, 2-6)STATMichigan State (17-2, 8-0)

69.8

Points Per Game

81.7

44.6%

FG %

47.5%

32.2%

3-Pt FG %

28.7%

63.9%

FT %

81.5%

1.028

Off. Efficiency

1.123

34.9

Rebounds per game

40.9

10.7

Off. Rebounds per game

12.2

24.2

Def. Rebounds per game

28.7

5.7

Steals per game

5.6

5.0

Blocks per game

5.3

16.0

Assists per game

15.0

1.541

Assist / Turnover Ratio

1.511

68.7

Opponent Points per game

68.1

1.013

Defensive Efficiency

0.936

67.8

Tempo

72.7

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

Akins, Fears, Holloman, Kohler, Zapala
MinnesotaPOSMichigan State

Mike Mitchell

G

Jaden Akins

Lu'Cye Patterson

G

Jeremy Fears

Femi Odukale

G

Tre Holloman

Parker Fox

F

Jaxon Kohler

Dawson Garcia

C

Szymon Zapala

