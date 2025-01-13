Minnesota looks to find first conference win against Maryland on Monday

It has been a miserable start to Big Ten play for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. After their latest defeat at the hands of the Wisconsin Badgers (80-59), the Gophers are now 0-5 in Big Ten play and are losing their conference matchups by an average deficit of 15 points.
Their last two losses have come in similar fashions, after putting together strong first-half performances against both Ohio State and Wisconsin, a failure for the Gophers' coaching staff to put together quality second-half adjustments resulted in defensive collapses.
The Gophers' search for their first conference win won't get any easier on Monday night as they will take on the Maryland Terrapins, who enter this week with a 12-4 record including 2-3 in Big Ten play.
After suffering back-to-back losses to Washington and Oregon, the Terrapins did knock off No. 22 UCLA on Friday 79-61 to get back on the right track.
How to Watch - Minnesota vs Maryland
WHEN: Monday, January 13, 2024 - 5:31 p.m. CT
WHERE: XFINITY Center (College Park, MD)
TELEVISION: BTN (Jason Horowitz (play-by-play) and Bruce Weber (analyst)
RADIO: KTLK 1130 AM/103.5 FM or iHeart App (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)
Series History
Maryland holds a major advantage in the series between the two programs, winning 16 of the first 19 matchups including eight of nine at the XFINITY Center.
RANKINGS COMPARISON
STAT COMPARISON
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS
