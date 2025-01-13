Minnesota looks to find first conference win against Maryland on Monday

It has been a miserable start to Big Ten play for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. After their latest defeat at the hands of the Wisconsin Badgers (80-59), the Gophers are now 0-5 in Big Ten play and are losing their conference matchups by an average deficit of 15 points.

Their last two losses have come in similar fashions, after putting together strong first-half performances against both Ohio State and Wisconsin, a failure for the Gophers' coaching staff to put together quality second-half adjustments resulted in defensive collapses.