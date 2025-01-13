Published Jan 13, 2025
Minnesota looks to find first conference win against Maryland on Monday
It has been a miserable start to Big Ten play for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. After their latest defeat at the hands of the Wisconsin Badgers (80-59), the Gophers are now 0-5 in Big Ten play and are losing their conference matchups by an average deficit of 15 points.

Their last two losses have come in similar fashions, after putting together strong first-half performances against both Ohio State and Wisconsin, a failure for the Gophers' coaching staff to put together quality second-half adjustments resulted in defensive collapses.

The Gophers' search for their first conference win won't get any easier on Monday night as they will take on the Maryland Terrapins, who enter this week with a 12-4 record including 2-3 in Big Ten play.

After suffering back-to-back losses to Washington and Oregon, the Terrapins did knock off No. 22 UCLA on Friday 79-61 to get back on the right track.

How to Watch - Minnesota vs Maryland

WHEN: Monday, January 13, 2024 - 5:31 p.m. CT

WHERE: XFINITY Center (College Park, MD)

TELEVISION: BTN (Jason Horowitz (play-by-play) and Bruce Weber (analyst)

RADIO: KTLK 1130 AM/103.5 FM or iHeart App (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

Series History

Maryland holds a major advantage in the series between the two programs, winning 16 of the first 19 matchups including eight of nine at the XFINITY Center.

RANKINGS COMPARISON

MinnesotaRankingMaryland

114

KenPom

22

102

ESPN BPI

21

124

Haslametrics

7

147

NET

22

119

T-RANK

16

STAT COMPARISON

MinnesotaSTATMaryland

68.2%

Points Per Game

85.1

44.4%

FG %

49.7%

31.5%

3-Pt FG %

36.4%

61.8%

FT %

74.2%

1.015

Off. Efficiency

1.182

34.4

Rebounds per game

37.6

10.5

Off. Rebounds per game

11.4

23.9

Def. Rebounds per game

26.3

5.6

Steals per game

8.4

5.3

Blocks per game

4.4

15.77

Assists per game

15.8

1.530

Assist / Turnover Ratio

1.533

67.5

Opponent Points per game

63.3

1.005

Defensive Efficiency

0.880

67.2

Tempo

72.0

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

MinnesotaPOSMaryland

Mike Mitchell

G

Ja'Kobi Gillespie

Lu'Cye Patterson

G

Selton Miguel

Femi Odukale

G

Rodney Rice

Parker Fox

F

Julian Reese

Dawson Garcia

F/C

Derik Queen

