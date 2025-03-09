Published Mar 9, 2025
Minnesota looks to finish regular season on high note against Rutgers
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-15, 7-12) will close out the regular season on Sunday afternoon against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-16, 7-12) at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Minnesota's Jekyll and Hyde style of play continued last time out with a 74-67 loss to Wisconsin earlier this week on senior night at Williams Arena. It was the Gophers' fifth consecutive loss at home.

The good news for Ben Johnson's program is that Sunday's season finale will be on the road, where they've won each of their last four games and five of their last six dating back to a 72-67 win at Iowa on January 21.

Rutgers enters Sunday's matchup losers in eight of their last 12 games since an 80-72 loss to Penn State on January 20 in State College. The Scarlet Knights earlier this week fell to the Purdue Boilermakers 100-71 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Calling it a disappointing season for Steve Pikiell's Scarlet Knights would be an understatement, as Rutgers has two of the top freshmen in the entire country in Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, who are averaging 18.0 and 19.1 points, respectively.

How to Watch - Minnesota vs Rutgers

WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-15, 7-12) vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-16, 7-12)

WHEN: 12:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena

TV: BTN (Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst)

RADIO: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

Series History 

Sunday's matchup is the 19th all-time meeting between the Golden Gophers and Scarlet Knights, with Minnesota holding an 11-7 advantage. The Gophers have won three of the last four matchups against Rutgers but have struggled in Piscataway, where they hold a 1-5 record.

Rankings Comparison
MinnesotaRankingRutgers

89

KenPom

75

86

ESPN BPI

76

84

Haslametrics

78

92

NET

80

STAT COMPARISON

MinnesotaSTATRutgers

68.3

Points Per Game

76.7

44.5%

FG %

44.8%

32.7%

3-Pt FG %

33.7%

15.5

Assists Per Game

12.8

10.3

Off. Rebounds per game

11.1

33.6

Total Rebounds per game

35.1

23.2

Def. Rebounds per game

24.0

6.1

Steals per game

6.9

4.8

Blocks per game

3.7

1.022

Offensive Efficiency

1.064

1.040

Defensvie Efficiency

1.072

66.7

Tempo

72.1

PROJECTED LINEUPS

MinnesotaPOSRutgers

Mike Mitchell Jr

G

Ace Bailey

Lu'Cye Patterson

G

Dylan Harper

Femi Odukale

G

Jeremiah Williams

Parker Fox

F

Dylan Grant

Dawson Garcia

F/C

Lathan Sommerville

