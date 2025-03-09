Minnesota looks to finish regular season on high note against Rutgers

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-15, 7-12) will close out the regular season on Sunday afternoon against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-16, 7-12) at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Minnesota's Jekyll and Hyde style of play continued last time out with a 74-67 loss to Wisconsin earlier this week on senior night at Williams Arena. It was the Gophers' fifth consecutive loss at home.

The good news for Ben Johnson's program is that Sunday's season finale will be on the road, where they've won each of their last four games and five of their last six dating back to a 72-67 win at Iowa on January 21.

Rutgers enters Sunday's matchup losers in eight of their last 12 games since an 80-72 loss to Penn State on January 20 in State College. The Scarlet Knights earlier this week fell to the Purdue Boilermakers 100-71 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Calling it a disappointing season for Steve Pikiell's Scarlet Knights would be an understatement, as Rutgers has two of the top freshmen in the entire country in Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, who are averaging 18.0 and 19.1 points, respectively.