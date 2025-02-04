Published Feb 4, 2025
Minnesota looks to get back on track on the road against Penn State
The Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball team has lost back-to-back games since winning three-straight and will look to get back on track on Tuesday evening in University Park, Pennsylvania as they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State enters Tuesday night with a 13-9 record overall including 3-8 in conference play. The Nittany Lions started the season off strong with a 12-2 record but have since won just one of eight games and are entering Tuesday on a three-game losing streak.

The Nittany Lions NCAA Tournament hopes are all but gone at this point but Mike Rhoades program is still playing for pride and a potential NIT birth. The Nittany Lions are led by a pair of senior guards in Ace Baldwin and Nicholas Kern while forwards Yanic Konan Niederhasuer and Zach Hicks have both been strong contributors as well.

The Nittany Lions have one of the best offenses in the country, averaging 82.3 points per game this season, 26th best in the country but their defense has struggled allowing 72.6 points per game this season, ranked 219th nationally.

How to Watch - Minnesota vs Penn State

TV: Big Ten Network – Jason Horowitz (pxp) & Austin Johnson (analyst)

RADIO: KFAN 100.3 FM or iHeart App (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (13-9, 3-8) vs Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-11, 3-8)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

SPREAD: Penn State -7.5

Series History

This will be the 48th meeting all-time between the two programs, Minnesota holds a dominant 32-15 advantage over the Nittany Lions including a dramatic 75-70 win last March at Williams Arena after trailing 41-18 in the first half.


RANKINGS COMPARISON

MinnesotaRankingPenn State

96

KenPom

52

92

ESPN BPI

53

97

Haslametrics

53

101

NET

54

70

T-Rank

74

STAT COMPARISON

MinnesotaSTATPenn State

68.8

Points Per Game

82.3

44.7%

FG %

48.7%

32.5%

3-Pt FG %

34.6%

16.0

Assists Per Game

16.7

10.1

Off. Rebounds per game

10.0

33.8

Total Rebounds per game

34.6

23.7

Def. Rebounds per game

24.6

5.9

Steals per game

8.7

5.1

Blocks per game

4.0

1.020

Offensive Efficiency

1.115

1.023

Defensive Efficiency

0.984

67.5

Tempo

73.8

PROJECTED LINEUPS

MinnesotaPOSPenn State

Mike Mitchell

G/G

Ace Baldwin Jr

Lu'Cye Patterson

G/G

Freddie Dillone V

Femi Odukale

G/F

Zach Hicks

Parker Fox

F/F

Nick Kern Jr.

Dawson Garcia

C/F

Yanick Konan-Niederhauser

