Minnesota looks to get back on track on the road against Penn State

The Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball team has lost back-to-back games since winning three-straight and will look to get back on track on Tuesday evening in University Park, Pennsylvania as they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State enters Tuesday night with a 13-9 record overall including 3-8 in conference play. The Nittany Lions started the season off strong with a 12-2 record but have since won just one of eight games and are entering Tuesday on a three-game losing streak.

The Nittany Lions NCAA Tournament hopes are all but gone at this point but Mike Rhoades program is still playing for pride and a potential NIT birth. The Nittany Lions are led by a pair of senior guards in Ace Baldwin and Nicholas Kern while forwards Yanic Konan Niederhasuer and Zach Hicks have both been strong contributors as well.

The Nittany Lions have one of the best offenses in the country, averaging 82.3 points per game this season, 26th best in the country but their defense has struggled allowing 72.6 points per game this season, ranked 219th nationally.