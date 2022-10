For the second time on Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Golden Gophers 2023 recruiting class suffered a decommitment. Not too long after 2023 LB Latreveon McCutchin announced he’s reopening his own recruitment, Greenville (SC) wide receiver Tyler Brown announced his own decommitment.

“I want to thank everyone apart of the Minnesota staff for being one of the first schools to believe in me and my talents,” Brown said in a statement on Twitter. “After some long and deep conversations with my family and Hugh school coaches, I have to decided that it is in my best interest to reopen my recruitment.”

Brown originally committed to the Gophers at the end of June after an official visit to the program. He holds 15 other scholarship offers in his recruitment, a mixture of Group of Five programs and FCS programs. The Gophers were his only Power Five offer.

With Brown’s decommitment, the Gophers are down to 16 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class.