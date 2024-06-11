For the second time in his recruitment, Middleton (WI) defensive tackle Torin Pettaway has flipped his commitment. On Tuesday, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect announced that he was decommitting from the Minnesota Golden Gophers and flipping his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers, where he originally committed to in March for three weeks prior to flipping to the Gophers.



Jon McNamara, the editor and recruiting analyst covering Wisconsin football over at Badgers Blitz confirmed Pettaway's decision on X.

