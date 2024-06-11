Minnesota loses commitment from DE Torin Pettaway
For the second time in his recruitment, Middleton (WI) defensive tackle Torin Pettaway has flipped his commitment. On Tuesday, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect announced that he was decommitting from the Minnesota Golden Gophers and flipping his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers, where he originally committed to in March for three weeks prior to flipping to the Gophers.
Jon McNamara, the editor and recruiting analyst covering Wisconsin football over at Badgers Blitz confirmed Pettaway's decision on X.
Pettaway is the first decommitment for Minnesota in their 2025 recruiting class. The Gophers now hold 17 commitments in their class after picking up six commitments over this weekend. Top safety target Micah Rice is also expected to make an announcement within the next few days.
