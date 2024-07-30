Minnesota loses commitment from OL Zac Stascausky
Minnesota is down a commitment in their 2025 recruiting class. On Tuesdsay morning, Portland Central Catholic (OR) offensive lineman, Zac Stascausky, a three-star prospect announced his decommitment from the Golden Gophers.
The announcement from Stascausky comes just one day after Gophers Nation alerted subscribers on our forums that a decommitment or flip could be coming from the three-star prospect in the near future.
Earlier this month, Stascuasky picked up an offer from the University of Washington.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
"First and foremost, I wuold like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to be committed to the University of Minnesota," Stascausky said in his annuoncement on X. "I would like to thank the Minnesota coaching staff for welmcoing me with open arms, throughout my recruitment with the Gophers. After countless conversations with family and coaches, i will be dcommitting from the University of Minnesota, and will be announcing soon."
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation