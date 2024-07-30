Minnesota is down a commitment in their 2025 recruiting class. On Tuesdsay morning, Portland Central Catholic (OR) offensive lineman, Zac Stascausky, a three-star prospect announced his decommitment from the Golden Gophers.

The announcement from Stascausky comes just one day after Gophers Nation alerted subscribers on our forums that a decommitment or flip could be coming from the three-star prospect in the near future.

Earlier this month, Stascuasky picked up an offer from the University of Washington.