Minnesota loses commitment from QB Aaron Philo
Minnesota for the first time this recruiting cycle has lost a commitment. On Monday night, three-star quarterback Aaron Philo announced his decommitment from the program. It's unclear at this time if he is still considering Minnesota.
The Bogart (GA) native originally committed to the program at the beginning of March after a two-day visit to the program.
Philo threw for 4,598 yards with 54 touchdowns with only eight interceptions while completing 70 percent of his passes as a junior.
His decommitment is surely a hit to the Gophers and their 2024 recruiting class. The Gophers coaching staff currently has just one other quarterback offer out to an uncommitted prospect, that being Rancho Cucamonga (CA) native Dermaricus Davis. They also have offers out to CJ Carr, Ryan Puglisi, and Daniel Kaelin - all three prospects have already made commitments.
With the loss of Philo, the Gophers hold seven commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle which ranks 24th in the country.
