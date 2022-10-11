Minnesota loses commitment from three-star LB Latreveon McCutchin
For the first time in the 2023 recruiting cycle, P.J Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers have lost a commitment. On Tuesday morning, three-star linebacker Latreveon McCutchin announced his decommitment from the program.
“First off, I want to genuinely thank the University of Minnesota for welcoming me to the Gopher family with open arms,” McCutchin said in a statement posted on Twitter. “And for that Minnesota will forever be greatly appreciated by me.”
“Furthermore, Minnesota is still a wonderful program that I am still highly interested in, and for the coaching staff and recruits that I’ve built amazing relationships with, you guys are truly amazing and I wish nothing but the best for you guys in the future,” he added.
“With all that being said, after sitting down and discussing my decision with my family. I will be decommitting from the University of Minnesota, and reopening my recruitment 100%,” he would finish his statement with.
The three-star linebacker originally committed to the Gophers on June 12 after a strong official visit to the program. The Austin (TX) native holds eight other scholarships currently but no other Power Five offers at the current time.
With McCutchin’s decommitment, the Gophers now hold 17 commitments in their 2023 recruiting cycle.
