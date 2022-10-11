For the first time in the 2023 recruiting cycle, P.J Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers have lost a commitment. On Tuesday morning, three-star linebacker Latreveon McCutchin announced his decommitment from the program.

“First off, I want to genuinely thank the University of Minnesota for welcoming me to the Gopher family with open arms,” McCutchin said in a statement posted on Twitter. “And for that Minnesota will forever be greatly appreciated by me.”

“Furthermore, Minnesota is still a wonderful program that I am still highly interested in, and for the coaching staff and recruits that I’ve built amazing relationships with, you guys are truly amazing and I wish nothing but the best for you guys in the future,” he added.

“With all that being said, after sitting down and discussing my decision with my family. I will be decommitting from the University of Minnesota, and reopening my recruitment 100%,” he would finish his statement with.