Minnesota LS Ryan Algrim enters transfer portal

In his two seasons with the Gophers, Algrim did not see any playing time.

Minnesota long snapper Ryan Algrim has entered the transfer portal. The Elburn, Illinois native was part of Minnesota's 2023 recruiting class and was considered a five-star long snapper by Rubio Long Snapping.

Algrim was passed up on the Gophers' long-snapping depth chart this fall by true freshman Alan Soukup who was the nation's No. 1 long snapper according to Kohl's Professional Cmaps as part of their 2024 recruiting class.

Not a subscriber? That's okay! It's never too late to subscribe to Gophers Nation. Not only will you get access to each week's full visitors list, but you'll also have the following perks to go along with your subscription!

* Access to Inside Gophers Nation, which is our premium message board, where you can talk with fellow Minnesota fans as well as the Gophers Nation staff.

* In-depth analytics -- Gophers Nation and the Rivals Network partnered with PFF, the industry leader in analytics. Every week, Gophers Nation offers PFF grades, snap counts, and more, thanks to this fantastic partnership.

* Dedicated team coverage -- Gophers Nation everry week is ready to provide the latest scoops and coverage on Minnesota Golden Gophers football, basketball, and hockey.

* Complete Recruiting Coverage -- We keep you up to speed on all of Minnesota's efforts on the recruiting trail. Keep up to date with who the Gophers are targeting from the day they're offered to the day they sign their letters of intent.

* All that, plus more, including access to our staff at GophersNation.com and our crew of regional and national experts from Rivals.com.

Sign up now for a subscription to GophersNation and get your first 30 days free!