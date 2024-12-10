Minnesota makes several offers on first day of transfer portal opening

Minnesota redshirt sophomore linebacker Tyler Stolsky will be entering the transfer portal.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina this bowl season.
Amid interest from Rutgers for their open DC job, Corey Hetherman has received a two-year extension.
Two of the Gophers' top stars are not leaving for the transfer portal this offseason.
Minnesota is expected to be busy in the transfer portal this offseason including in the wide receiver market.
Minnesota redshirt sophomore linebacker Tyler Stolsky will be entering the transfer portal.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina this bowl season.
Amid interest from Rutgers for their open DC job, Corey Hetherman has received a two-year extension.