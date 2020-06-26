TheGopherReport - Minnesota makes the first cut for Chet Holmgren

Minnesota makes the first cut for Chet Holmgren
Minnesota cleared the first hurdle on Friday in the pursuit of Chet Holmgren. The local five-star phenom cut his list to seven schools which included the Gophers. They were joined by Georgetown, Go...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news