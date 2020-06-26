 TheGopherReport - Minnesota makes the first cut for Chet Holmgren
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-26 17:10:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Minnesota makes the first cut for Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren
Chet Holmgren (https://twitter.com)
David Sisk • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

Minnesota cleared the first hurdle on Friday in the pursuit of Chet Holmgren. The local five-star phenom cut his list to seven schools which included the Gophers. They were joined by Georgetown, Go...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}