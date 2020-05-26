Minnesota making a big push for DE Austin Booker
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Center Grove (Ind.) defensive end Austin Booker picked up an offer from Minnesota back on January 30th and the Gophers continue to make a strong push in his recruiting process."I really like how pu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news