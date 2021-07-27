Minnesota making strong push for Jayden Pierre
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Rising 2022 point guard Jayden Pierre picked up an offer from the Minnesota staff after impressing at the Under Armour Session 1 stop in Atlanta earlier this month.Gophers head coach Ben Johnson ke...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news