The Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball program's full 2023-2024 schedule has been released as the Big Ten announced each program's conference schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

The Golden Gophers will begin conference play on December 3 against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus. They'll then have their Big Ten home opener just a few days later against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for March 13 through March 17 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.