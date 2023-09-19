News More News
ago basketball Edit

Minnesota Men's Basketball 2023-2024 conference schedule released

© Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
© Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports (© Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

The Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball program's full 2023-2024 schedule has been released as the Big Ten announced each program's conference schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

The Golden Gophers will begin conference play on December 3 against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus. They'll then have their Big Ten home opener just a few days later against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for March 13 through March 17 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Below you can find Minnesota's full 2023-2024 men's basketball schedule below.

Minnesota 2023-2024 schedule
DATE OPPONENT WHERE NOTES

Nov. 2, 2023

vs Macalester

Minneapolis, MN

Exhibition

Nov. 6, 2023

vs Bethune-Cookman

Minneapolis, MN

Season opener

Nov. 10, 2023

vs UTSA

Minneapolis, MN

Nov. 16, 2023

vs Missouri

Minneapolis, MN

Nov. 18, 2023

vs South Carolina - Upstate

Minneapolis, MN

Nov. 21, 2023

vs Arkansas - Pine Bluff

Minneapolis, MN

Nov. 26, 2023

at San Francisco

San Francisco, CA

Nov. 30, 2023

vs New Orleans

Minneapolis, MN

Dec. 3, 2023

at Ohio State

Columbus, OH

Big Ten opener

Dec. 6, 2023

vs Nebraska

Minneapolis, MN

Dec. 9, 2023

vs Florida Gulf Coast

Minneapolis, MN

Dec. 12, 2023

vs IUPUI

Minneapolis, MN

Dec. 21, 2023

vs Ball State

Minneapolis, MN

Dec. 29, 2023

vs Maine

Minneapolis, MN

Jan. 4, 2024

at Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

Jan. 7, 2024

vs Maryland

Minneapolis, MN

Jan. 12, 2024

at Indiana

Bloomington, IN

Jan. 15, 2024

vs Iowa

Minneapolis, MN

Jan. 18, 2024

at Michigan State

East Lansing, MI

Jan. 23, 2024

vs Wisconsin

Minneapolis, MN

Jan. 27, 2024

at Penn State

University Park, PA

Feb. 3, 2024

vs Northwestern

Minneapolis, MN

Feb. 6, 2024

vs Michigan State

Minneapolis, MN

Feb. 11, 2024

at Iowa

Iowa City, IA

Feb. 15, 2024

at Purdue

West Lafayette, IN

Feb. 18, 2024

vs Rutgers

Minneapolis, MN

Feb. 22, 2024

vs Ohio State

Minneapolis, MN

Feb. 25, 2024

at Nebraska

Lincoln, NE

Feb. 28, 2024

at Illinois

Champaign, IL

March. 2, 2024

vs Penn State

Minneapolis, MN

March. 6, 2024

vs Indiana

Minneapolis, MN

March. 9, 2024

at Northwestern

Evanston, IL

{{ article.author_name }}