Minnesota Men's Basketball 2023-2024 conference schedule released
The Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball program's full 2023-2024 schedule has been released as the Big Ten announced each program's conference schedule on Tuesday afternoon.
The Golden Gophers will begin conference play on December 3 against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus. They'll then have their Big Ten home opener just a few days later against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for March 13 through March 17 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
Below you can find Minnesota's full 2023-2024 men's basketball schedule below.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|WHERE
|NOTES
|
Nov. 2, 2023
|
vs Macalester
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Exhibition
|
Nov. 6, 2023
|
vs Bethune-Cookman
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Season opener
|
Nov. 10, 2023
|
vs UTSA
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Nov. 16, 2023
|
vs Missouri
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Nov. 18, 2023
|
vs South Carolina - Upstate
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Nov. 21, 2023
|
vs Arkansas - Pine Bluff
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Nov. 26, 2023
|
at San Francisco
|
San Francisco, CA
|
Nov. 30, 2023
|
vs New Orleans
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Dec. 3, 2023
|
at Ohio State
|
Columbus, OH
|
Big Ten opener
|
Dec. 6, 2023
|
vs Nebraska
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Dec. 9, 2023
|
vs Florida Gulf Coast
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Dec. 12, 2023
|
vs IUPUI
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Dec. 21, 2023
|
vs Ball State
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Dec. 29, 2023
|
vs Maine
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Jan. 4, 2024
|
at Michigan
|
Ann Arbor, MI
|
Jan. 7, 2024
|
vs Maryland
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Jan. 12, 2024
|
at Indiana
|
Bloomington, IN
|
Jan. 15, 2024
|
vs Iowa
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Jan. 18, 2024
|
at Michigan State
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Jan. 23, 2024
|
vs Wisconsin
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Jan. 27, 2024
|
at Penn State
|
University Park, PA
|
Feb. 3, 2024
|
vs Northwestern
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Feb. 6, 2024
|
vs Michigan State
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Feb. 11, 2024
|
at Iowa
|
Iowa City, IA
|
Feb. 15, 2024
|
at Purdue
|
West Lafayette, IN
|
Feb. 18, 2024
|
vs Rutgers
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Feb. 22, 2024
|
vs Ohio State
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Feb. 25, 2024
|
at Nebraska
|
Lincoln, NE
|
Feb. 28, 2024
|
at Illinois
|
Champaign, IL
|
March. 2, 2024
|
vs Penn State
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
March. 6, 2024
|
vs Indiana
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
March. 9, 2024
|
at Northwestern
|
Evanston, IL
