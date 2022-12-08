The Minnesota mens basketball team is looking to recover from a three-game skid as they host the 5-3 Michigan Wolverines on Thursday at Williams Arena.

Michigan began the season with a strong 5-1 start, but come into this matchup fresh off of a two point loss to 3rd ranked Virginia, and a four point loss to 19th ranked Kentucky.

Additionally, the Wolverines will be without their starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who suffered a torn ACL in Michigan's loss to Kentucky. Freshman Dug McDaniel is expected to start against the Gophers.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!