Minnesota Men's Basketball Set To Host Michigan
The Minnesota mens basketball team is looking to recover from a three-game skid as they host the 5-3 Michigan Wolverines on Thursday at Williams Arena.
Michigan began the season with a strong 5-1 start, but come into this matchup fresh off of a two point loss to 3rd ranked Virginia, and a four point loss to 19th ranked Kentucky.
Additionally, the Wolverines will be without their starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who suffered a torn ACL in Michigan's loss to Kentucky. Freshman Dug McDaniel is expected to start against the Gophers.
The Details:
TV: BTN
WHO: Michigan at Minnesota
WHEN: 9:00 PM (CST) - Thursday, December 8th
WHERE: Williams Arena - Minneapolis, Minnesota
RANKINGS COMPARISON - MINNESOTA | MICHIGAN
ESPN BPI: No. 145 | No. 91
KENPOM: No. 147 | No. 47
SAGARIN: No. 129 | No. 42
NET RANKINGS: No. 226 | No. 102
What to know:
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Notes/Stats
|
G Ta'Lon Cooper
|
6-4
|
Jr.
|
11.0 Pts, 4.6 Trb, 7.1 Ast
|
F Jamison Battle
|
6-7
|
Jr
|
13.8 Pts, 3.5 Reb, 1.5 Ast
|
G Jaden Henley
|
6-5
|
Jr.
|
6.0 Pts, 1.8 Reb, 0.8 Ast
|
F Joshua Ola-Joseph
|
6-7
|
Fr.
|
6.8 Pts, 2.3 Reb, 0 Ast
|
F Dawson Garcia
|
6-11
|
So.
|
13.3 Pts, 5.4 Reb, 1.3 Ast
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Notes/Stats
|
F Terrance Williams II
|
6-7
|
Jr
|
7.8 Pts, 6.5 Reb, 1.0 Ast
|
C Hunter Dickinson
|
7-1
|
Jr
|
19.6 Pts, 9.1 Reb, 1.3 Ast
|
G Jett Howard
|
6-8
|
Fr
|
15.3 Pts, 2.4 Reb, 2.3 Ast
|
G Kobe Bufkin
|
6-4
|
So
|
9.6 Pts, 3.9 Reb, 2.9 Ast
|
G Dug McDaniel
|
5-11
|
Fr
|
4.1 Pts, 2.1 Reb, 2.1 Ast
|Minnesota
|Stat
|Michigan
|
63.1
|
Points Per Game
|
75.1
|
42.5
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
44.7
|
33.7
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
35.7
|
-0.6
|
Rebound Margin
|
-2.1
|
+1.0
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
+1.5
|
4.8
|
Steals Per Game
|
5.0
|
3.9
|
Blocks Per Game
|
6.1
|
66.5
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
70.4
|
40.7
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
42.3
|
30.5
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
34.3
============================
