Minnesota Men's Basketball Set To Host Michigan

Jared Halus • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer
@JaredHalus

The Minnesota mens basketball team is looking to recover from a three-game skid as they host the 5-3 Michigan Wolverines on Thursday at Williams Arena.

Michigan began the season with a strong 5-1 start, but come into this matchup fresh off of a two point loss to 3rd ranked Virginia, and a four point loss to 19th ranked Kentucky.

Additionally, the Wolverines will be without their starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who suffered a torn ACL in Michigan's loss to Kentucky. Freshman Dug McDaniel is expected to start against the Gophers.

The Details:

TV: BTN

WHO: Michigan at Minnesota

WHEN: 9:00 PM (CST) - Thursday, December 8th

WHERE: Williams Arena - Minneapolis, Minnesota

RANKINGS COMPARISON - MINNESOTA | MICHIGAN

ESPN BPI: No. 145 | No. 91

KENPOM: No. 147 | No. 47

SAGARIN: No. 129 | No. 42

NET RANKINGS: No. 226 | No. 102

What to know: 

Projected Minnesota Starting Lineup
Player Height Year Notes/Stats

G Ta'Lon Cooper

6-4

Jr.

11.0 Pts, 4.6 Trb, 7.1 Ast

F Jamison Battle

6-7

Jr

13.8 Pts, 3.5 Reb, 1.5 Ast

G Jaden Henley

6-5

Jr.

6.0 Pts, 1.8 Reb, 0.8 Ast

F Joshua Ola-Joseph

6-7

Fr.

6.8 Pts, 2.3 Reb, 0 Ast

F Dawson Garcia

6-11

So.

13.3 Pts, 5.4 Reb, 1.3 Ast
Michigan Projected Starting Lineup
Player Height Year Notes/Stats

F Terrance Williams II

6-7

Jr

7.8 Pts, 6.5 Reb, 1.0 Ast

C Hunter Dickinson

7-1

Jr

19.6 Pts, 9.1 Reb, 1.3 Ast

G Jett Howard

6-8

Fr

15.3 Pts, 2.4 Reb, 2.3 Ast

G Kobe Bufkin

6-4

So

9.6 Pts, 3.9 Reb, 2.9 Ast

G Dug McDaniel

5-11

Fr

4.1 Pts, 2.1 Reb, 2.1 Ast
Stat Comparison (2022-23 Stats)
Minnesota Stat Michigan

63.1

Points Per Game

75.1

42.5

Field Goal Percentage

44.7

33.7

Three-Point Percentage

35.7

-0.6

Rebound Margin

-2.1

+1.0

Assist to Turnover Ratio

+1.5

4.8

Steals Per Game

5.0

3.9

Blocks Per Game

6.1

66.5

Opp. Points Per Game

70.4

40.7

Opp. Field Goal Percentage

42.3

30.5

Opp. Three-Point Percentage

34.3

{{ article.author_name }}