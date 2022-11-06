The 2022 college basketball season is finally upon us and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to open their second season under head coach Ben Johnson on Monday night against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Gophers will look to improve on their 13-17 record from a season ago including a 4-16 record in Big Ten conference play. In Johnson's first season as the head coach of the program, the Gophers played extremely well in their non-conference slate, collecting a 9-1 record.

Western Michigan, on the other hand, will look to take another step forward in their first season under head coach Dwayne Stephens. Stephens takes over the program after former head coach Clayton Bates went 13-39 over two seasons. Last season, the Broncos were a mere 8-23 overall.

Surprisingly, it will be the first time the two programs have ever faced off against each other.

TGR takes a closer look at the matchup below between the Gophers and the Broncos below.

