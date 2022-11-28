Minnesota Men's Basketball set to take on Virginia Tech
The Minnesota Men's Basketball team will look to bounce back from their loss last Wednesday to UNLV with another tough matchup on Tuesday night as they take on the 6-1 Virginia Tech Hokies as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
The Hokies recently bounced back from a 77-75 loss to Charleston as part of the Charleston Classic by beating Charleston Southern last Friday 69-64. The Hokies got off to a 5-0 start this season which included a 61-59 win over Penn State, who has gotten off to a strong start themselves this season.
The Hokies are currently in year four of the Mike Young era that has been the Hokies remain a high-quality middle-of-the-pack ACC team. Last season, the Hokies went 23-13 overall including 11-9 in conference play. Last season, the Hokies made the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in a row (not including the 2020 season).
The 2022-23 Hokies are looking primed to make that a sixth straight season with their 6-1 start behind a strong offensive effort, averaging 78.1 points per game.
The Details:
TV: ESPN
WHO: Minnesota at Virginia Tech
WHEN: 6:00 PM (CST) - Monday, November 28
WHERE: Cassell Coliseum - Blacksburg, VA
RANKINGS COMPARISON - MINNESOTA | VIRGINIA TECH
ESPN BPI: No. 143 | No. 43
KENPOM: No. 154 | No. 35
SAGARIN: No. 147 | No. 61
NET RANKINGS: No. 109 | No. 27
What to know:
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Notes/Stats
|
G Ta'Lon Cooper
|
6-4
|
Jr.
|
12.5 Pts, 4.5 Trb, 8.0 Ast
|
F Jamison Battle
|
6-7
|
Jr
|
14.0 Pts, 6.0 Reb, 1.0 Ast
|
G Jaden Henley
|
6-5
|
Jr.
|
6.2 Pts, 2.2 Reb, 0.8 Ast
|
F/C Treyton Thompson
|
6-11
|
So.
|
3.0 Pts, 2.3 Reb, 1.0 Ast
|
F Dawson Garcia
|
6-11
|
So.
|
15.8 Pts, 6.7 Reb, 1.3 Ast
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Notes/Stats
|
G Darrius Maddox
|
6-5
|
Jr
|
11.3 Pts, 2.9 Reb, 0.9 Ast
|
G Hunter Cattoor
|
6-3
|
SR
|
10.3 Pts, 3.7 Reb, 2.1 Ast
|
G Sean Pedulla
|
6-1
|
SO
|
17.1 Pts, 3.3 Reb, 4.3 Ast
|
F Grant Basile
|
6-9
|
SR
|
14.9 Pts, 5.0 Reb, 1.7 Ast
|
F Justyn Mutts
|
6-7
|
SR
|
12.0 Pts, 9.2 Reb, 4.2 Ast
|Minnesota
|Stat
|Virginia Tech
|
63
|
Points Per Game
|
78.1
|
42.7
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
59.7
|
32.8
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
35.7
|
-0.6
|
Rebound Margin
|
1.2
|
-0.9
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
+1.8
|
4.7
|
Steals Per Game
|
4.4
|
3.3
|
Blocks Per Game
|
3.6
|
62.5
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
65.3
|
37.6
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
42.9
|
24.5
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
34.6
============================
