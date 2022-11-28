The Minnesota Men's Basketball team will look to bounce back from their loss last Wednesday to UNLV with another tough matchup on Tuesday night as they take on the 6-1 Virginia Tech Hokies as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Hokies recently bounced back from a 77-75 loss to Charleston as part of the Charleston Classic by beating Charleston Southern last Friday 69-64. The Hokies got off to a 5-0 start this season which included a 61-59 win over Penn State, who has gotten off to a strong start themselves this season.

The Hokies are currently in year four of the Mike Young era that has been the Hokies remain a high-quality middle-of-the-pack ACC team. Last season, the Hokies went 23-13 overall including 11-9 in conference play. Last season, the Hokies made the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in a row (not including the 2020 season).

The 2022-23 Hokies are looking primed to make that a sixth straight season with their 6-1 start behind a strong offensive effort, averaging 78.1 points per game.

