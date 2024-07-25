The Minnesota men's basketball program will be partaking in the 2024 ESPN Events Invitational which is scheduled for November 28 and 29 at State Farm Field House in Kissimmee, Florida.

The Gophers are one of four teams that will partake in the invitational, joining Florida, Wake Forest, and Wichita State.

This will be the Gophers third time partaking in the tournament that takes place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, they also played in the tournament in 2006 and 2011 when it was known as the Old Spice Classic.