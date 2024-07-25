Minnesota men's basketball to partake in ESPN Events Invitational
The Minnesota men's basketball program will be partaking in the 2024 ESPN Events Invitational which is scheduled for November 28 and 29 at State Farm Field House in Kissimmee, Florida.
The Gophers are one of four teams that will partake in the invitational, joining Florida, Wake Forest, and Wichita State.
This will be the Gophers third time partaking in the tournament that takes place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, they also played in the tournament in 2006 and 2011 when it was known as the Old Spice Classic.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
In 2006, the Gophersdropped each of their matchups in the Old Spice Classic, dropping games to Marist, Southern Illinois, and Montana. In 2011, the Gophers would have a much better performance, winning two of three matchups in Orlando, taking home wins over DePaul and Indiana State while dropping a game at Dayton.
The Gophers are coming off a solid 19-15 season including 9-11 in Big Ten play under head coach Ben Johnson. This upcoming season, the Gophers will look to finish above .500 for a second-straight season, if successful, it would be the first time since the 2012-14 and 2014-15 seasons.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation