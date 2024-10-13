Minnesota men's hockey returns from Las Vegas with 1-1 record

The No. 5 Minnesota Men’s hockey program got their 2024-25 season started this weekend in Las Vegas, taking part in the 2024 Ice Breaker Tournament alongside Air Force, Omaha, and UMass.

After defeating Air Force 7-1 on Friday evening, the Gophers suffered their first loss of the 2024-25 campaign on Saturday evening with a 2-1 loss to No. 15/16 Omaha.

In their season opener on Friday night against Air Force, the Gophers' high-powered offense was led by junior forward and Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick Connor Kurth, who started his season with a hat trick as part of a four-point night. The Lindstrom, Minnesota native is coming off a 2023-24 season in which he scored seven goals and 14 assists for 21 points in 37 games.

Junior defenseman Ryan Chesley also had a multi-goal scoring effort in the 7-1 win, scoring a goal midway through the second period and one late in the third period. The two goals matched Chesley’s previous career high, as he scored two goals in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

Also getting involved in the action on Friday night were sophomore defenseman Sam Rinzel and freshman forward Beckett Hendrickson. The late second-period goal for Hendrickson was the first of his career. For Rinzel, it was the third of his career after scoring two goals last season as a freshman.

In the net for the Gophers on Friday night was Nathan Airey, who allowed just one goal on 21 shots in the game.








