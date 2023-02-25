Linebacker signee Karter Menz was a highly recruited prospect out of North Dakota, and was yet another player to make his pledge to Minnesota in June following the Summer Splash event. We take a closer look at Menz, his recruitment, and what he brings to the Gophers below.

His commitment came just two months after his offer, which he received while on campus for a junior day. The Gophers quickly became a contender in his recruitment following his offer.

Menz was yet another June commit for Minnesota. He was the 5th of the month, and 14th overall commit in the class.

Menz was highly productive throughout high school, and has the intangibles to help him carry that production to the next level. At 6-foot-5, 205-pounds, Menz has a great frame and could become a very impactful edge rusher for Minnesota in the future.

Here's what head coach PJ Fleck had to say about Menz:

"We talk about the pass rush, and this next guy kind of reminds me of a young Carter Coughlin. I don't say older, because he'll develop into that we feel, but Karter Menz is from Fargo, North Dakota, he's got a Carter Coughlin type of body, and this guy is incredibly twitchy. He's long, he can rush the passer. He's a top ranked player in the state of North Dakota, and over the past two years, he had 105 tackles with over 22 sacks, so he's used to doing that. He has a great feel for it a great knack for it. He can go from power to speed, and speed to power. He's really good with his arms and hands at the level of the quarterback, which I think is an art. I think it's you can teach it but it's also an art, having the ability to have that knack to be able to get your arm and hand in the right place to be able to sack and fumble it as you go by the quarterback."

