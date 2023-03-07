There's nothing like a signing day surprise, and that is what Minnesota fans got with offensive lineman Phillip Daniels last December. We take a closer look at his recruitment and what he brings to the Gophers in today's newcomer profile. GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

The Recruitment:

Daniels was a nice signing day surprise for Minnesota. Well, for the fans, at least. After a five month commitment to Pittsburgh ended in November, PJ Fleck and Minnesota instantly got involved with the 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive lineman. The relationship instantly turned into a family type of feeling for Daniels, which was exactly what he was looking for in his landing spot. Minnesota and Rutgers were both pushing hard for Daniels pledge, which ultimately never came until signing day when he chose to spend his next few years playing for the Gophers.

What Daniels Brings To The Gophers:

It's hard to pinpoint where Daniels could end up sticking on Minnesota's offensive line, but that is a good thing more than it is bad. At 6-foot-5, 275, Daniels has some position flexibility and is athletic enough to be versatile for the Gophers. With some good development from the staff and perhaps a few more pounds, Daniels could turn into a great player for Minnesota. Here's what head coach PJ Fleck had to say about Daniels: "This guy kind of reminds us a little bit of Chukwuma Okorafor, when you kind of think of him. He's a little bit underdeveloped, but he has an incredibly high ceiling. He's incredibly athletic. You talk about a worker, the kid has three jobs. I love that. In a world that a lot of people want to be given things, this guy has three jobs... But this guy has got Aireontae (Ersery) type of athleticism or that Chukwuma Okorafor type of athleticism. The sky is the limit for this young man and that was a great surprise today for you, but it was just a great gift for us to be able to get this young man. We're so excited about bringing him in."

Highlights: