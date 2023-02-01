Minnesota Newcomer Profile: RB Darius Taylor
Over the course of this month, TGR will be highlighting each of Minnesota's class of 2023 signees starting off with four-star running back Darius Taylor.
The Recruitment:
Taylor's recruitment was an interesting one that actually began back in May of 2021 when he received his first offer from Ferris State, his first FBS would come in September of 2021 by Central Michigan and from there the offers would roll in. Bowling Green, Syracuse, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Boston College, and Western Michigan would offer before the end of the year.
Minnesota would extend an offer of its own in January and quickly became a favorite for the Michigan native. By April, Taylor was ready to make his commitment to the Gophers. At the time of his commitment, he had 31 other scholarship offers.
All would be quiet in his recruitment following the commitment until November when the Michigan Wolverines came in and offered Taylor late. The Wolverines, however, offered the Walled Lake Western standout as a defensive back, not a running back. while it was an appealing offer, Taylor stayed committed to the Gophers following the offer and eventually signed during the Early Signing Period. After a sensational senior season, Taylor received a fourth star from Rivals.
What he brings to the Gophers:
First of all, Taylor brings your prototypical size for a running back at 5-foot-11 and around 190 pounds. A great athlete, Taylor also was a wrestler for Walled Lake Western going 23-6 over his career as well as competing in track and field. His athleticism and strength is easily seen in his highlight films as he has the lower body strength to fight through tackles and the upper body strength to shed tacklers going high on him.
In terms of speed, there's no 40-yard dash time available but as you can see on his tape, he has the speed to burst through holes on the offensive line and then the ability to hit another gear once he's into the second level of opposing defenses. He has also versatility within an offense, able to be a strong receiving back. When he wasn't lined up as a running back for Walled Lake Western, he often lined up at wide receiver including in the slot.
Overall, Taylor is the crown gem of Minnesota's 2024 recruiting class. He has a great skill set that will allow him to make the jump to college football without much issue. With the versatility to be a three-down back, Taylor should have the opportunity to be an eventual workhorse running back, something he did quite well at Walled Lake Western.
Highlight Tape:
Senior Stats: 268 carries, 2,450 yards, 36 touchdowns ; 14 receptions, 292 yards, one touchdown.
