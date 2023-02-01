Over the course of this month, TGR will be highlighting each of Minnesota's class of 2023 signees starting off with four-star running back Darius Taylor.

Taylor's recruitment was an interesting one that actually began back in May of 2021 when he received his first offer from Ferris State, his first FBS would come in September of 2021 by Central Michigan and from there the offers would roll in. Bowling Green, Syracuse, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Boston College, and Western Michigan would offer before the end of the year.

Minnesota would extend an offer of its own in January and quickly became a favorite for the Michigan native. By April, Taylor was ready to make his commitment to the Gophers. At the time of his commitment, he had 31 other scholarship offers.

All would be quiet in his recruitment following the commitment until November when the Michigan Wolverines came in and offered Taylor late. The Wolverines, however, offered the Walled Lake Western standout as a defensive back, not a running back. while it was an appealing offer, Taylor stayed committed to the Gophers following the offer and eventually signed during the Early Signing Period. After a sensational senior season, Taylor received a fourth star from Rivals.