The final newcomer profile for the 2023 signees is finally here, and it's only right to end it with an in-state signee. It was a no-brainer for Shakopee's Garrison Monroe to commit to the Gophers, and we take a look at how it played out as well as what he will bring to the team below. GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

The Recruitment:

There was interest between Monroe and Minnesota for quite some time. The 6-foot, 190-pound safety camped at Minnesota many times throughout the year before taking a visit in the summer that would change his life. During his visit, Monroe received a long awaited offer and it was just hours later that he officially joined the Gophers' 2023 recruiting class. At the time of his commitment, Monroe was the sixth commit for Minnesota in six days. He chose the Gophers over the likes of North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, and South Dakota State.

What Monroe brings to the Gophers:

Monroe played all over the field at Shakopee, so he brings a lot of athleticism with him to Minnesota. He has a strong work ethic and could turn into a playmaker for the Gophers with some seasoning from the staff. Here's what head coach PJ Fleck had to say about Monroe: "You talk about another camp young man, he came to camp multiple times and we put him at corner, put him at wide out and put him at safety. He's an athlete. I think he's got a little bit more projected to that safety type of level... He comes from a football family. We really feel good about keeping the in-state talent home, and that was critical in his ability to come to camp multiple times. We wanted to continue to see more and more, and the more you get around Garrison, who goes by Gary, the more you're gonna like him. He's one of those guys that just grows on you the more you're around him because he's such a talented football player and we're excited to have him."

Highlights: