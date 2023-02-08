Today we continue our Newcomer Profile series with a look at Decatur (GA) wide receiver Kenric Lanier, who flipped from Vanderbilt to Minnesota just days before National Signing Day and appeared in the All American Game. GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

The Recruitment:

While Lanier's commitment to Minnesota did not happen until a couple days before signing day, this wasn't a late push situation by the Gophers. PJ Fleck and Co. had been recruiting Lanier for some time, but the 6--fot-4, 170-pound receiver had been committed to Vanderbilt since June. The staff stayed persistent in their recruitment of the Peach State prospect, developing a strong relationship with Lanier and his family throughout the process. Lanier would ultimately flip to the Gophers on December 19th, choosing them over offers from schools like in-state Georgia Tech, Liberty, Army, and more.

What Lanier Brings to the Gophers:

Lanier has the size and athleticism to be a huge threat at the power five level. Not only is Lanier a standout football player, but he is a state champion in track and field as well as a top basketball player in his region. Pair that up with the fact that Lanier enrolled early at Minnesota and you have a guy who could really make an impact and maybe even an early impact for the Gophers. Here's what head coach PJ Fleck had to say about Lanier: "He's got a 22 foot long jump and is an incredible basketball player. He's got 40 times. Again, Georgia player, basketball player, long in the long jump, great kid. We recruited him for a long time, and I know he was committed to an SEC school, but it wasn't like we flipped him late. We've been recruiting him for a long time, and it's been great to get to know him and his family. He's a tremendous, tremendous athlete. He was player of the year in basketball."

Highlights: