Minnesota offensive lineman earns spot on PFF All-America third team

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
@RivalsDylanCC

Minnesota offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery has earned another preseason honor. On Wednesday, Pro Football Focus named Ersery to their third-team preseason All-America. Its the second preseason All-American selection for Ersery who was named an Associated Press Preseason All-America second-team selection on Monday.



The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Ersery has also earned preseason watch list honors for both the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy this preseason. On top of that, he was ranked by EA Sports as one of the top 25 players in the country for CFB25.

Ersery, considered one of the best tackles in all of college football is entering his fifth year at Minnesota after starting in 13 games each of the last two seasons.

Over his 26 starts over the past two seasons, Ersery has allowed just 26 total pressures across 706 total pass blocking opportunities, he's allowed just two sacks, six quarterback hits, and 16 hurries over that time span.

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Overall, Ersery was the 11th highest rated offensive tackle in college football according to Pro Football Focus last fall with an overall grade of 84.0. He is the second highest rated offensive tackle returning in the Big Ten this fall only behind Oregon's Faaope Lalolu.


